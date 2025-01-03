On Friday, New Mexico State University held a press conference following the firing of athletic director Mario Moccia. Incoming NMSU President Valerio Ferme said he made the decision after reviewing a report from the New Mexico Department of Justice that stated the university, “fell short in protecting student-athletes from hazing and sexual assault.”

Amber Burdge steps in as NMSU's Director of Athletics after Mario Moccia's departure

President Ferme said that Moccia was fired for-cause, although he did not have details on what that means in terms of Moccia’s contract, which was extended through 2028 under former NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu.

“We’ll see what the next couple of weeks bring in terms of anything that develops. But we are not providing a buyout,” he said.

Former Deputy Athletic Director Amber Burdge will take the role as the university’s new Athletic Director, and said the department would continue its efforts to establish programming to prevent future instances of hazing and misconduct.

“Our coaches and our student athletes have been phenomenal at community engagement, in our academic pursuits for excellence, on the field, on the court. And those are the things we’re going to continue to strive for and continue to do well in. And I believe that if we get those things taken care of, then we can begin to look further down the road.”

Ferme said that there’s currently no plan to search for a new AD, although he said the university would reevaluate in six months.

