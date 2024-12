C.W. Ayon is a Las Cruces-based musician, but according to his website, his soul is deeply rooted in the blues and grooves of the Mississippi Hill Country. He will be a guest on “KRWG Music Spotlight”, which you can watch Christmas night at 9:30 on KRWG-TV. Here’s a portion of his interview with “KRWG Music Spotlight” host Scott Brocato.

KRWG Public Media C.W. Ayon on "KRWG Music Spotlight"