WNMU President Shepard to step into new faculty role

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents held a special meeting today for the purpose of discussing the contract of university President Dr. Joseph Shepard.

In the public portion of the meeting, Shepard read from a prepared statement announcing that he will be stepping away from his role as president on January 15, 2025.

Shepard noted that media coverage of the university, centered on its handling of financial matters, has proved a distraction from the significant accomplishments WNMU has achieved under his 13-year leadership. His decision to step away from the presidency, he said, was in the best interest of the university’s students and faculty, who could proceed to focus on academic excellence without distraction.

Reading from a prepared statement, Shepard said that he was most proud of how the university transforms students’ lives through their education journey. “At every graduation ceremony I witness a fundamental educational process of generational change that touches me deeply,” he said.

Shepard will assume the title of President Emeritus and will be moving into a new position as a full professor with the WNMU School of Business.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Board President Dr. Mary. E. Hotvedt thanked Shepard for his years of leadership. “We want to acknowledge our deep gratitude to Dr. Shepard for his excellent leadership of our university over thirteen years,” she said. “Under his tenure, our programs have grown in so many areas. Town and community relations have flourished. Our now-beautiful campus is approaching carbon neutrality. We are the New Mexico Center for Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Our programs in social work, business, and nursing have won national awards. We have MOUs (Memoranda of Understanding) with many institutions both in our state and internationally. The list of accomplishments is much longer than this.”

Hotvedt said that Shepard was “selflessly stepping down for the good of the university in the face of the ongoing issues.” “We understand his reasons,” she added, “and hope that this action will allow the university community to move ahead with its important mission of educating our current and future students.”

Hotvedt explained that the university will be entering into conversation with Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jack Crocker about serving as president in an interim position, ensuring continuity of leadership.

The Board of Regents will next meet in January at a date to be determined.