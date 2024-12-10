Victim and suspect in deadly crash identified

Las Cruces police say a 22-year-old man is responsible for the death of a woman and injury to a man who were inside a motel room Friday when he backed an SUV into the room. 55-year-old Kari Scholin died at the scene and police say a 59-year-old man suffered "relatively" minor injuries.

The incident happened Friday at about 11:30 a.m. Police said in a news release that Alan Leyva-Vasquez crashed the Chevrolet Suburban into a room at the Imperial Sky Motel at 1865 W. Picacho Ave. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he was being held initially without bond. He is charged with one count of vehicular homicide, a felony.