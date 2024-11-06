New Mexico voters send incumbent Democratic candidates back to D.C.

Unofficial election results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office have Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich winning with 55 percent of the vote over Republican candidate Nella Domenici.

In U.S. House races in New Mexico incumbents performed well. In New Mexico's Congressional District 1, incumbent Democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury wins over Republican Steve Jones with 56 percent of the vote.

In Congressional District 2, incumbent Democratic candidate Gabe Vasquez wins reelection with 52 percent of the vote over Republican candidate and former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell.

In a released statement, Vasquez thanked voters in the district for electing him.

“I am grateful for the trust that our voters have placed in me and pledge to help every constituent that I represent,” Vasquez said.

Democratic Incumbent Candidate Gabe Vasquez shares thoughts on election day with KRWG's Scott Brocato. Listen • 3:30

In District 3, Democratic Congressional candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez wins reelection over Sharon Clahchischilliage with 56 percent of the vote.