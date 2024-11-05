© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Mother Courage and Her Children" opens Friday at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
"Mother Courage and Her Children actress Athena McPeake (left, who plays the title character) and director Larissa Lury
Scott Brocato
"Mother Courage and Her Children actress Athena McPeake (left, who plays the title character) and director Larissa Lury

The play “Mother Courage and Her Children” opens this weekend at the American Southwest Theatre Company’s Center for the Arts on the NMSU campus. The play was one of nine written by German playwright Bertolt Brecht in resistance to the rise of Fascism and Nazism. Scott Brocato recently spoke with “Mother Courage’s” director, Larissa Lury, and actress Athena McPeake, who plays the title character, about the play and its continued relevance.

"Mother Courage and Her Children" poster
Nichole Hamilton
"Mother Courage and Her Children" poster
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato