"Mother Courage and Her Children" opens Friday at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts

The play “Mother Courage and Her Children” opens this weekend at the American Southwest Theatre Company’s Center for the Arts on the NMSU campus. The play was one of nine written by German playwright Bertolt Brecht in resistance to the rise of Fascism and Nazism. Scott Brocato recently spoke with “Mother Courage’s” director, Larissa Lury, and actress Athena McPeake, who plays the title character, about the play and its continued relevance.

Nichole Hamilton "Mother Courage and Her Children" poster