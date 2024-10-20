Plane crashes during Las Cruces Air and Space Expo

On Sunday, city officials in Las Cruces announced that a plane taking part in the Air and Space Expo at the city’s airport went down around 2:30 this afternoon. According to city officials, first responders and rescue teams attended to the downed aircraft and the event ended early after the incident. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Sunday the incident resulted in the death of the pilot who was the only passenger of the aircraft that went down.

City officials said an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.