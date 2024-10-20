© 2024 KRWG
Plane crashes during Las Cruces Air and Space Expo

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published October 20, 2024 at 5:31 PM MDT
Las Cruces International Airport.
City of Las Cruces
Las Cruces International Airport.

On Sunday, city officials in Las Cruces announced that a plane taking part in the Air and Space Expo at the city’s airport went down around 2:30 this afternoon. According to city officials, first responders and rescue teams attended to the downed aircraft and the event ended early after the incident. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Sunday the incident resulted in the death of the pilot who was the only passenger of the aircraft that went down.

 City officials said an investigation is underway.

 This is a developing story.
KRWG News and Partners
