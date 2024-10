The program Dress The Child provides new clothing and shoes to Dona Ana County children living in poverty. On Sunday, October 6, Dress The Child will be hosting a multi-course fundraising dinner called the Sunset Soiree: An Evening Under the Stars, at Amador Live in Las Cruces. Scott Brocato recently spoke with Doug Boberg, the program chair for Dress The Child, about the program and the Sunset Soiree

