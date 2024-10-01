© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lumber warehouse damaged by fire

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:41 PM MDT
Fire damaged a warehouse on Saturday at L & P Building Supply, 101 N. Archuleta Rd.
Las Cruces Fire Department
Fire damaged a warehouse on Saturday at L & P Building Supply, 101 N. Archuleta Rd.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says a fire damaged a lumber warehouse Saturday.

Shortly before noon Saturday, Sept. 28, firefighters were dispatched to L & P Building Supply at 101 N. Archuleta Rd. according to a news release. Crews arrived to find a warehouse and several stacks of lumber burning.

Two dozen firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported, and damage estimates have yet to be determined. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_