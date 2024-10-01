Lumber warehouse damaged by fire

The Las Cruces Fire Department says a fire damaged a lumber warehouse Saturday.

Shortly before noon Saturday, Sept. 28, firefighters were dispatched to L & P Building Supply at 101 N. Archuleta Rd. according to a news release. Crews arrived to find a warehouse and several stacks of lumber burning.

Two dozen firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported, and damage estimates have yet to be determined. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.