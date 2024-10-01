Las Cruces police plan cart take-back

The Las Cruces Police Department is hosting a pair of Shopping Cart Collection Initiatives at two separate locations on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first will be at Community of Hope, 999 W. Amador Ave. The second will be held in the parking lot in the 2200 block of East Lohman Avenue near south Walnut Street.

In a news release, police say the Shopping Cart Collection Initiative is an opportunity for anyone who has possession of a shopping cart to relinquish it without consequences. Officers will accept the shopping carts and then contact the businesses that own them so they can be retrieved.

The Shopping Cart Collection Initiative comes in advance of the Oct. 16 date when police begin enforcing the new Shopping Cart Ordinance that was adopted by City Council in August.