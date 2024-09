Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Camerata del Sol welcomes The Alejandro Brittes Trio to Las Cruces to perform with them during a special performance titled “Chamamé! The Music We Take With Us.”

Alejandro Brittes shared with KRWG Public Media some history of the music that traces back to the South American colonial period when the Guaraní people were introduced to baroque music by Jesuits in mission communities.