The University Art Museum at NMSU will have three exhibitions opening September 27th, including “Warhol & Friends”, showcasing artwork by Andy Warhol and his contemporaries. Scott Brocato spoke with Dr. Jessica Ziegenfuss, an assistant professor of art history at Texas A&M International University and the curator of “Warhol & Friends”, about the upcoming exhibit.

Dr. Jessica Ziegenfuss Art historian/critic Dr. Jessica Ziegenfuss, curator of "Warhol & Friends" and Assistant Professor of Art History at Texas A&M International University