Local photographer's White Sands exhibition opens Friday at Branigan Cultural Center

An exhibition by renowned Mesilla photographer Emmitt Booher, “Dunes & Dreams: A Portrait of White Sands National Park”, opens Friday, September 6th, with an opening reception from 5-7pm at the Branigan Cultural Center in downtown Las Cruces. The exhibit will run through October 16th. It will include 21 black and white photographs by Booher, who talks with Scott Brocato about the exhibition and what keeps drawing him back to White Sands.

Emmitt Booher "Song of the Sands" by Emmitt Booher