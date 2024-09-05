© 2024 KRWG
Local photographer's White Sands exhibition opens Friday at Branigan Cultural Center

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM MDT
Photographer Emmitt Booher at White Sands National Park
Mike Cook
Photographer Emmitt Booher at White Sands National Park

An exhibition by renowned Mesilla photographer Emmitt Booher, “Dunes & Dreams: A Portrait of White Sands National Park”, opens Friday, September 6th, with an opening reception from 5-7pm at the Branigan Cultural Center in downtown Las Cruces. The exhibit will run through October 16th. It will include 21 black and white photographs by Booher, who talks with Scott Brocato about the exhibition and what keeps drawing him back to White Sands.

"Song of the Sands" by Emmitt Booher
Emmitt Booher
"Song of the Sands" by Emmitt Booher
"Still Standing" by Emmitt Booher
Emmitt Booher
"Still Standing" by Emmitt Booher
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
