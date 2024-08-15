Democratic nominee for House District 53 Dr. Jon Hill withdraws from race; endorses Sarah Silva to receive the nomination

Recently the Democratic nominee for House District 53, Dr. Jon Hill, announced his withdrawal from the race amidst health concerns. A previous cancer survivor, Dr. Hill, a previous cancer survivor, and is battling complications and is unable to continue his campaign to represent District 53. Dr. Hill has endorsed Sarah Silva to receive the party’s nomination – a process that will be voted on by State Central Committee Members from House District 53 later this month. Sarah Silva spoke with KRWG Public Media’s Scott Brocato.

KRWG Public Media has also reached out to the other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New Mexico House District 53 seat, Willie Madrid and Kasey Pena for interviews.

