Democratic nominee for House District 53 Dr. Jon Hill withdraws from race; endorses Sarah Silva to receive the nomination

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Recently the Democratic nominee for House District 53, Dr. Jon Hill, announced his withdrawal from the race amidst health concerns. A previous cancer survivor, Dr. Hill, a previous cancer survivor, and is battling complications and is unable to continue his campaign to represent District 53. Dr. Hill has endorsed Sarah Silva to receive the party’s nomination – a process that will be voted on by State Central Committee Members from House District 53 later this month. Sarah Silva spoke with KRWG Public Media’s Scott Brocato.

KRWG Public Media has also reached out to the other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New Mexico House District 53 seat, Willie Madrid and Kasey Pena for interviews.
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato
