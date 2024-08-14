How El Paso is still processing the trauma and stress of the Walmart shooting five years later

Five years after the mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart, the community is still processing the trauma and stress that was endured that day. That’s according to Dr. Sarah Martin, an assistant professor and chief of the Department of Psychiatry’s Child and Adolescent Division at Texas Tech Health El Paso. Scott Brocato recently spoke with Dr. Martin about how the community has dealt with the shooting’s aftereffects, and signs that could signify the need for someone to seek professional help in dealing with trauma in general.