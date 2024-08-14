© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How El Paso is still processing the trauma and stress of the Walmart shooting five years later

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published August 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Dr. Sarah Martin, Assistant Professor and Chief of the Department of Psychiatry's Child and Adolescent Division at Texas Tech Health El Paso
Marty Otero
Dr. Sarah Martin, Assistant Professor and Chief of the Department of Psychiatry's Child and Adolescent Division at Texas Tech Health El Paso

Five years after the mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart, the community is still processing the trauma and stress that was endured that day. That’s according to Dr. Sarah Martin, an assistant professor and chief of the Department of Psychiatry’s Child and Adolescent Division at Texas Tech Health El Paso. Scott Brocato recently spoke with Dr. Martin about how the community has dealt with the shooting’s aftereffects, and signs that could signify the need for someone to seek professional help in dealing with trauma in general.
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_