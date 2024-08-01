Las Cruces police investigate fatal shooting

Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man late Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

About 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at an apartment on the 200 block of west Madrid Avenue. First responders arrived to find a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police are not releasing the man’s name until his next of kin have been notified.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates the 44-year-old man was armed with a knife and tried to force his way into an apartment. A 24-year-old resident of the apartment, armed with a handgun, discharged at least one round that struck the man.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

