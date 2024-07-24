© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to host town hall in Las Cruces

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:31 AM MDT
FILE - New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at Arcosa Wind Towers, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. On Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, New Mexico's governor proposed a nearly 10% general fund spending increase for the coming fiscal year to shore up housing opportunities, childhood literacy and health care access with additional payouts for electric vehicles purchases. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
FILE - New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at Arcosa Wind Towers, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. On Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, New Mexico's governor proposed a nearly 10% general fund spending increase for the coming fiscal year to shore up housing opportunities, childhood literacy and health care access with additional payouts for electric vehicles purchases. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she'll host a town hall in Las Cruces Thursday. The focus of the event is public safety. In a news release, the governor said, “The town hall...is an opportunity to hear directly from New Mexicans grappling with the state's crime problem and collaborate as a community on effective strategies to enhance public safety statewide.”

The event will take place Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center at 680 E. University. The public is invited to attend and it will also be streamed on the governor's Facebook page.

The governor said other town halls focusing on public safety will take place around the state in the near future.
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_