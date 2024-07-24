Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to host town hall in Las Cruces

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she'll host a town hall in Las Cruces Thursday. The focus of the event is public safety. In a news release, the governor said, “The town hall...is an opportunity to hear directly from New Mexicans grappling with the state's crime problem and collaborate as a community on effective strategies to enhance public safety statewide.”

The event will take place Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center at 680 E. University. The public is invited to attend and it will also be streamed on the governor's Facebook page.

The governor said other town halls focusing on public safety will take place around the state in the near future.