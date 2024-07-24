Bicyclist critically injured in possible hit-and-run Tuesday in Las Cruces

Las Cruces police are asking for the public's help to provide information about a bicyclist who was critically injured Tuesday morning in Las Cruces in what may have been a hit-and-run.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, police say a 59-year-old man was found in the roadway at the corner of Amador and Motel Blvd. unconscious and suffering from head trauma. He was found by a passerby shortly before 5 a.m. and was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso where police say he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say they do not know the circumstances that led to the man's injuries and are asking the public for information. The number to call is 575-526-0795.