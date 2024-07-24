© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bicyclist critically injured in possible hit-and-run Tuesday in Las Cruces

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:22 AM MDT

Las Cruces police are asking for the public's help to provide information about a bicyclist who was critically injured Tuesday morning in Las Cruces in what may have been a hit-and-run.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, police say a 59-year-old man was found in the roadway at the corner of Amador and Motel Blvd. unconscious and suffering from head trauma. He was found by a passerby shortly before 5 a.m. and was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso where police say he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say they do not know the circumstances that led to the man's injuries and are asking the public for information. The number to call is 575-526-0795.
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_