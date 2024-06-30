Flash flooding hits area impacted by fires

On Sunday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team Five said in a release that flash flooding posed a threat to the area impacted by the South Fork and Salt Fires. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, flash flooding impacted the community on Saturday. The Village announced Sunday that these roads remained closed as of Sunday morning due to flash flooding: Gavilan Canyon from Sutton to Meander, Paradise Canyon from Country Club to Phillips Circle, and Hull Road from Royal to Paradise Canyon remained close.

An evacuation order is still in place for the Upper Canyon area, according to village officials. An update Saturday stated an evacuation shelter has been established at the White Mountain Relief Center located at the White Mountain Sports Complex at 687 Hull Road.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team Five said in an update on Sunday that while fire activity remains minimal, some hot spots are present within the area. The South Fork fires was 79 percent contained while the Salt fire was 84 percent contained Sunday, according to officials.



