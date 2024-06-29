© 2024 KRWG
Officials: Fire crews continue to work on isolated hot spots

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published June 29, 2024 at 12:17 PM MDT
New Mexico Forestry Division’s Engine 33 extinguishing hot spots found Friday, June 28, north of the Cedar Creek Campground along the South Fork fire’s eastern interior.
Michael McMillan
New Mexico Forestry Division’s Engine 33 extinguishing hot spots found Friday, June 28, north of the Cedar Creek Campground along the South Fork fire’s eastern interior.

In an update Saturday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 reported that all zones in the Village of Ruidoso are now open to residents while workers address restoring utilities and services to the area. Officials said the South Fork and Salt fires were both at 77 percent containment, as of Saturday. The fires combined have burned roughly 25,000 acres on private, public, and tribal lands, according to the incident management team.

Officials say that crews continue with “mop up” work taking out hot spots within the interior of the fires using infrared detection to identify where remaining hot spots are.

Smoke may still have an impact in areas where the fires are burning late and overnight into the morning hours, according to officials.

Officials say evacuation sites on the Mescalero Reservation have closed, but donations can still be taken to the Inn of the Mountain Gods’ convention center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. FEMA is located in the Mescalero Community Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. while the agency is assisting the public, according to officials. Residents affected by the fires and flooding in Lincoln and Otero counties and the Mescalero Apache Tribe may apply for disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app for mobile or by calling the FEMA help line at 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT.

More information:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmmea-south-fork-and-salt

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/430b2c05

Lincoln County Government: https://lincolncountynm.gov/

Mescalero Apache Tribe: https://mescaleroapachetribe.com

Village of Ruidoso: https://www.ruidoso-nm.gov/south-fork-fire

 
KRWG News
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno serves as the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media. He also is host and executive producer for "Fronteras-A Changing America" and "Your Legislators" on KRWG-TV.
