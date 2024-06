Ari Shapiro, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered, is also the new host for Season Two of the reality competition show The Mole, premiering today on Netflix. Scott Brocato recently spoke with Ari about the show and his new role as host.

BONNIE YAP/NETFLIX / MOLE_BY_201_090723_0101 The Mole. (L to R) Ari Shapiro, Muna Abdulahi, Deanna Thompson, Hannah Burns, Michael O’Brien, Andy Minzter, Jennifer Dasilva-Hassiman, Tony Castellanos, Ryan Warner, Quaylyn “Q” Carter, Neesh Riaz, Melissa Lummus in episode 201 of The Mole. Cr. Bonnie Yap/Netflix © 2024