New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury gives wildfire update during weekly virtual press call

New Mexico Representative Melanie Stansbury held a virtual press call Wednesday morning to give an update on the South Fork and Salt Fires, as well as what’s happening in Washington D.C.

Representative Stansbury began her weekly press call with the latest updates about the wildfires, which she said would most likely be the most destructive fires in southeastern New Mexico’s history.

“Right now, we have over 25,000 acres burned,” she said. “There has been 1,400 structure fires reported. We have two confirmed deaths, and there are eight missing individuals at this point who are unaccounted for, and there are search and rescue teams on the ground right now.”

She also said that what she referred to as a one-stop shop will be set up starting Thursday at the Ruidoso Convention Center.

“It will be open from 9 (am) until 7pm, and folks who live in the area can just drop by the convention center and they’ll be able to talk to FEMA and our state and local partners about all of the resources that are available. We will have people down on the ground next Monday for a resource fair that will be at the Eastern New Mexico University campus in Ruidoso. That will be with all of our partners from 11am til 5pm (Monday).”

Stansbury also talked about a federal emergency aid package.

“It is likely that an emergency aid package will move through Congress this fall before the election, but we will have to see what happens in the coming weeks and months. But now our goal is to assist with emergency efforts that are on the ground right now, to support our folks who are on the front lines, to help the families who are struggling, and then to begin the long process of recovery and getting emergency aid into the communities from the federal government.”

Stansbury was asked during a Q&A if she could give a timeline as to when people could expect any money for cash assistance, housing, or unemployment. She responded that while she couldn’t give a timeline, she would check with the state and follow up with any information.