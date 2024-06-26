Las Cruces singer-songwriter Chris Baker will be the musical guest on KRWG's Music Spotlight on KRWG-TV

This Saturday evening, KRWG’S Music Spotlight will return to KRWG-TV at 10pm, where we sit down with local borderland musicians to learn more about their musical inspirations and the stories behind their best-known songs. This Saturday’s guest will be Las Cruces singer-songwriter Chris Baker, who will play some of his songs as well as talk about his music with host Scott Brocato. You can see and hear their full conversation, as well as hear Chris sing some of his best-known songs, on KRWG’S Music Spotlight, Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV.