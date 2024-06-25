SNAP EBT food benefits replaced for South Fork and Salt fire victims in Lincoln and Otero Counties

In light of the fires in Lincoln and Otero counties, the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) is taking action to replace both lost food and EBT cards for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, (SNAP) customers, according to a press release from the New Mexico HSD.

People impacted by the South Fork and Salt fires will have until July 17, 2024, to report their food loss due to the disaster and request a replacement of their regular SNAP food benefits. For added convenience, the HSD has established a temporary field office at the Roswell Civic Center, 912 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201. Staff is available onsite from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enroll New Mexicans in Medicaid and SNAP.

To qualify for replacement of SNAP benefits, the household must:

· Report the food loss, verbally or in writing, to the Human Services Department no later than July 17, 2024.

· Live in one of the following affected Zip codes: 88312, 88345, 88355, 88346, 88340

“We have dedicated teams on the ground assisting New Mexicans impacted by the wildfires,” said Niki Kozlowski, Income Support Division Director for the NM Human Services Department. “The devastation in Lincoln and Otero counties deeply impact us, and we are working to support those communities.”

New Mexicans who receive SNAP or cash benefits can get a replacement EBT card by downloading the FIS EBT Edge app, visiting www.ebtedge.com, calling the FIS card service call center at 1-800-843-8303, contacting HSD at 1-800-283-4465, or by visiting any HSD field office in the state.