Officials: Crews increase containment on South Fork and Salt Fires

On Tuesday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 reported that containment has increased on the South Fork and Salt Fires. Officials said the South Fork fire was at 54 percent containment and at 17,556 acres. The Salt Fire was at 7,947 acres and 38 percent contained, as of Tuesday morning. Crews continue mop up work and are seeking out heat sources across the areas impacted by the fires, according to officials.

No evacuations are in place, but officials say “exclusion zones” remain in the Village of Ruidoso as search and rescue teams work to clear areas impacted by the fires. National forest lands are closed within the Smokey Bear Ranger District. Tribal members who have been displaced outside the Mescalero Apache Reservation due to the fires are encouraged to call the Emergency Operations Center at 575-464-9214.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire.

President Biden declared a major disaster declaration for New Mexico after the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding impacted the region. FEMA announced that residents in the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Lincoln County and Otero County who have been affected by the fires and flooding can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App, or calling the helpline for FEMA at 800-621-3362.

More information:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmmea-south-fork-and-salt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWIMT5

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/430b2c05

Lincoln County Government: www.lincolncountynm.gov

Mescalero Apache Tribe: https://mescaleroapachetribe.com

Village of Ruidoso: www.ruidoso-nm.gov/south-fork-fire



