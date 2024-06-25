Four dead in double homicides, one critically injured in shooting all in one day in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police issued a news release Monday identifying four victims who died in two separate double homicides that occurred Sunday. They also announced one arrest.

The first double homicide took place at the intersection of Avenida del Sol and Cortez Drive in East Las Cruces at around 12:30 a.m. 26-year-old Jonathan Pena and his 23-year-old sister Jacinya Pena were shot as they sat in a car. Jonathan Pena died at the scene and Jacinya Pena died at a local hospital. A 15-year-old girl, who was sitting in the back seat, suffered minor injuries. Police have not made an arrest and are asking for the public's help with the case.

The second double homicide took place later Sunday morning. Police say 46-year-old Luis Noyola is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his 88-year old father, Francisco Javier Noyola and his 51-year-old brother, Lucio Noyola. Police said he used a hammer to kill the victims and then tried to clean up the scene.

There was a shooting later Sunday afternoon that critically injured a man. It happened in the 1400 block of Telshor. A 36-year-old man was critically injured and remains hospitalized according to police. They are looking for a suspect identified as 30-year-old Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez. Police say Jacquez may armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should call 575-526-0795.