Some residents allowed to return; exclusion zones remain closed

Village of Ruidoso full-time residents may return if they do not live within exclusion zones, considered crime scenes, as crews continue to search for victims of the South Fork Fire. These "no entry" zones are located along the northwest part of Ruidoso. The map can be accessed from the link below. The following information was posted by the Village of Ruidoso.

Residents who do return are encouraged to bring food, water and other supplies to last a week.

Introduction

In a significant development, evacuations have been lifted for the South Fork and Salt fires, allowing residents to return home, but certain areas remain "NO ENTRY/EXCLUSION ZONES" due to ongoing recovery efforts by USAR teams. Fire crews are currently focusing on mop-up operations, securing the fire perimeter, and conducting structural assessments where weather conditions permit. The South Fork fire has burned 17,551 acres with 37% containment, while the Salt fire has affected 7,816 acres and remains at 7% containment. Community members are encouraged to stay informed through the latest updates and resources provided below.

Key Information:

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8378 or 575-323-8258

Fire Activity and Weather: Recent widespread precipitation has caused localized flooding, hindering firefighter access to certain areas. Despite this, crews continue focusing on mop-up operations, hazard tree removal, and perimeter securing. Although fire behavior has reduced to smoldering and creeping, residents should remain vigilant as fire activity could increase with warmer weather. The potential for scattered storms will increase later in the week, posing risks of flash flooding and debris flows.

Smoke and Safety: Smoke production remains light to moderate. Visit the smoke outlook page for detailed smoke forecasts. As emergency operations continue, residents and travelers should exercise caution due to the presence of emergency vehicles and equipment along roadways.

Evacuations and Closures: No evacuations are currently in place. For the latest information, visit the Lincoln County and Village of Ruidoso websites. A South Fork Fire Emergency Closure Order remains in effect for specific national forest lands, and a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is active over the fire area.

Additional Resources:

For further assistance and information, please reach out via the provided contact details. Stay safe and informed as we continue to navigate this challenging time.