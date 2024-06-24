Evacuations are lifted but flooding remains a threat as crews take on South Fork and Salt Fires

On Monday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 reported that evacuations are lifted in southern New Mexico as crews continue to take on the South Fork and Salt Fires burning in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Reservation.

Officials reported that the South Fork fire covering 17,551 acres was reported to be at 37 percent containment and the Salt Fire at 7,816 acres was 7 percent contained as of Monday.

Flooding is still a threat in the area due to widespread rainfall in recent days that has also limited firefighting access to both fires, according to officials. In a release Monday, the incident management team said crews are focusing on mop-up work and securing perimeter, while assessing damage of structures on both fires that started last Monday.

On Monday, the Village of Ruidoso allowed full-time residents to return. Local officials warned returning residents to bring enough water and food for a week and to expect a lack of utilities and services in the area. Village officials announced on Monday that residents who have been displaced and in need of shelter can go to the White Mountain Sports Complex at 687 Hull Road where they say a FEMA Representative and Red Cross staff are able to assist those in need.

FEMA announced that residents in Lincoln and Otero Counties and members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe that have been impacted by the South Fork and Salt fires are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov , or using the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT daily.

Although evacuations were not in place Monday, officials say tribal members who have been displaced outside the Mescalero Apache Reservation can contact the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 575-464-9214.

Officials say a Temporary Flight Restriction remains in place and public officials on Sunday warned that public or commercial drone flights are prohibited in the areas affected by the fire.

A virtual community meeting was held Sunday night regarding the South Fork and Salt fires with a community update. The recording of the meeting can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/SWIMT5.

Additional information:



Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8378 or 575-323-8258