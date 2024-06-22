Officials: Area closures remain in effect as damage from fires is assessed

Road closures and a mandatory evacuation are still in effect as officials assess the area impacted by the South Fork and Salt Fires.

On Saturday, officials said that the South Fork Fire was 26 percent contained while the Salt Fire was 7 percent contained. Recent rainfall has helped moderate the fire, but flooding and downed power and gas lines remain threats to firefighters and the public, according to officials. Saturday morning, the South Fork Fire was at 16,614 acres while the Salt Fire was at 7,652 acres, and weather conditions will allow for crews to continue suppression efforts.

Road and trail closures are still in effect in the area impacted by the fires. Highway 70 and Highway 48 at Apache Summit remain closed. US 70 is closed from mm 249 (intersection NM 244) to mm 258. State highway 248 is closed from Alpine Village/University to State Hwy 220. The open evacuation route is Highway 70 to Roswell.

On Saturday, the Village of Ruidoso announced that full-time residents will be allowed to return Monday morning at 8. Village officials said returning residents should bring a week’s worth of food and drinking water and they warn homes may have no utilities. A boil water advisory is in place as of Saturday morning.

Questions for Ruidoso officials can be directed to the EOC Phone Bank at 575-258-6900 while updates can also be found at www.Ruidoso-NM.gov for more information.