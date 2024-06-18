Governor Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency in Lincoln County, Mescalero Apache Reservation due to wildfires.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation due to wildfires, according to an emailed announcement by her office Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s office, the fires have consumed nearly 20,000 acres with zero containment. The Governor’s office said the action enables funding and additional resources to be made available.

"The horrific South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have ravaged our lands and property, and forced thousands to flee their homes,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “We are deploying every available resource to control these wildfires, and to provide support to the Village of Ruidoso, the Mescalero Reservation and surround areas.

The Governor's office said the executive order tasks the New Mexico’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate all requests for assistance and responses, deploys the National Guard to provide support, and directs Cabinet Departments and state agencies to provide necessary assistance.

The fire is still under investigation.

The Governor’s office said a press conference will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Fe and livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovMLG/.

According to the Governor’s Office, shelters are available at the following locations:

· The Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center, 287 Carrizo Canyon Road, Mescalero

· Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Gym, 52 B University Blvd.

· Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 2500 SE Main St., Roswell

· New Mexico Military Institute Athletic Center, 101 W College Blvd., Roswell

· Church on the Move, 901 W. Brasher Rd., Roswell

· Church on the Move Dream Center, 2700 W. Second, Ruidoso

· Capitan High School, 519 Smokey Bear Blvd., Capitan

· Carrizozo High School, 800 D Ave., Carrizozo

· Christ Community Church, 2960 N Scenic Dr., Alamogordo

The New Mexico Military Institute, 101 W. College Blvd, and Roswell Civic Center, 912 N. Main Street, are accepting evacuees sheltering with leashed pets.



The Governor’s office provided information on the evacuation of large animals and livestock: ENM Fairgrounds, 2500 S.E. Main, in Roswell, and Lea County Fairgrounds, 101 S. Commercial Street, Lovington, are offering stable space and RV hookups. Contact Lea County Fairgrounds Director Wyatt Duncan at 575-333-0252.

The Governor’s office said individuals sensitive to wildfire smoke should take precautions and use the New Mexico Department of Health 5-3-1 Visibility Method to determine if it’s safe to be outside. Learn more at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html

Additional smoke conditions can be found here: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

This is a developing story.