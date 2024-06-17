South Fork Fire near Ruidoso prompts evacuations

Story last updated June 17 at 6:02 p.m:

A wildfire is burning immediately west of Ruidoso, and evacuations are underway for multiple communities in the area. According to officials, the size of the South Fork Fire is now an estimated 360 acres.

The Ruidoso Convention Center is no longer accepting evacuees, and there is a new shelter set up at Capitan High School. Additionally, animal sheltering services are available at the Humane Society of Lincoln County.

The following areas are under immediate evacuation orders:

Upper Canyon

Brady Canyon

Ponderosa Heights

Alpine Village

Cedar Creek

The following areas are on high alert:

West Gavilan

Sun Valley

Sierra Vista

Villa Madonna

Ski Run Road

All areas west of Highway 48

Additional updates regarding evacuation information from Lincoln County Officials can be found here: https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/news_detail_T2_R26.php

This is a developing story