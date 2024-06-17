South Fork Fire near Ruidoso prompts evacuations
Story last updated June 17 at 6:02 p.m:
A wildfire is burning immediately west of Ruidoso, and evacuations are underway for multiple communities in the area. According to officials, the size of the South Fork Fire is now an estimated 360 acres.
The Ruidoso Convention Center is no longer accepting evacuees, and there is a new shelter set up at Capitan High School. Additionally, animal sheltering services are available at the Humane Society of Lincoln County.
The following areas are under immediate evacuation orders:
Upper Canyon
Brady Canyon
Ponderosa Heights
Alpine Village
Cedar Creek
The following areas are on high alert:
West Gavilan
Sun Valley
Sierra Vista
Villa Madonna
Ski Run Road
All areas west of Highway 48
Additional updates regarding evacuation information from Lincoln County Officials can be found here: https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/news_detail_T2_R26.php
This is a developing story