South Fork Fire near Ruidoso prompts evacuations

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:56 PM MDT
Wildfire Update

Story last updated June 17 at 6:02 p.m:

A wildfire is burning immediately west of Ruidoso, and evacuations are underway for multiple communities in the area. According to officials, the size of the South Fork Fire is now an estimated 360 acres.

The Ruidoso Convention Center is no longer accepting evacuees, and there is a new shelter set up at Capitan High School. Additionally, animal sheltering services are available at the Humane Society of Lincoln County.

The following areas are under immediate evacuation orders:
Upper Canyon
Brady Canyon
Ponderosa Heights
Alpine Village
Cedar Creek

The following areas are on high alert:
West Gavilan
Sun Valley
Sierra Vista
Villa Madonna
Ski Run Road
All areas west of Highway 48

Additional updates regarding evacuation information from Lincoln County Officials can be found here: https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/news_detail_T2_R26.php

This is a developing story

Smoke from the Twin Forks fire seen from Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Megan Killian
/
Courtesy Image
Smoke from the South Fork fire seen from Alamogordo, New Mexico.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University.
