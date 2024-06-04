New Mexico Voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election

New Mexico voters across the state cast ballots in the primary election on Tuesday.

Many eyes in Doña Ana county were focused on the Democratic Primary for District Attorney in the Third Judicial District. Unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office showed a close race between candidates Fernando Macias and Shaharazad Booth. As of Tuesday night, only 80 votes separated Macias and Booth with Macias reported to have 34 percent of the vote, while Booth was listed with 33 percent. Ramona Martinez gained 24 percent of the vote and the incumbent Gerald Byers had 9 percent in the race for district attorney as of Tuesday night. The winner will face Republican candidate Michael Cain in the general election.

In the Democratic Primary for Doña Ana County Clerk the incumbent candidate, Dr. Amanda López Askin took a big lead early over challenger Andrew Ostic. The incumbent took 86 percent of the vote Tuesday night. Republican County Clerk Candidate Cheryl De Young ran uncontested in the primary.

In the Democratic Primary for the District Two seat on the Doña Ana County Commission, Gloria Gameros gained 54 percent of the vote over the incumbent Diana Murillo’s 46 percent with 30 precincts fully reporting Tuesday night.

In Doña Ana County, 15.5 percent of eligible voters cast ballots Tuesday in the primary election, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office.

In Otero County, the contested race for County Treasurer in the Republican Primary has Karl Melton leading Rachel Black with 52 percent of the vote.

In Hidalgo County, Alyssa Esquivel claimed 66 percent of the vote over 34 percent of the vote given to Catrina Silvas in the Democratic Primary for County Clerk.

Primary voters also cast ballots in contested races for New Mexico’s State Legislature.

In the contested Republican Primary for New Mexico’s Senate District 33, unofficial results show Nicholas Allan Paul winning with 50 percent of the vote over Lynn Crawford (30 percent) and Rhonda Romack (20 percent).

In the race for New Mexico State Representative for District 35 in the contested Democratic Primary, incumbent candidate Angelica Rubio took an early lead over Gabriel Duran, Jr. With 29 precincts fully reporting, Rubio takes 61 percent of the vote over Duran’s 39 percent. No Republican candidate ran for this seat Tuesday.

In the contested Democratic Primary for State Representative in District 53, the challenger Dr. Jon Hill appears to be heading to victory over incumbent candidate Willie Madrid. Hill takes 58 percent of the vote over Madrid’s 42 percent. Republican candidate Elizabeth Winterrowd faces the Democratic winner in the general election race for the District 53 seat.

In the District 39 race for State Representative in the Democratic Primary, Gabrielle Begay wins with 80 percent of the vote over Gilbert Diaz Guadiana who had 20 percent. As it stands, Begay will face Incumbent Republican State Representative Luis Terrazas in November.

In the Democratic Primary for New Mexico State Representative in District 32, Linda Alvarez won 57 percent of the vote over Andrew Simon Hernandez III who took 43 percent of the vote Tuesday night. The winner faces incumbent Republican candidate Jennifer Jones in November.

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office reported Tuesday night that 22.3 percent of eligible voters in New Mexico cast ballots in the primary election. All results reported Tuesday night are unofficial.

More information: Unofficial primary election resultsfrom the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.

