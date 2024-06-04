Fernando Macias seeks to become the next District Attorney for New Mexico's Third Judicial District.

Transcript:

Jonny Coker:

How do you feel that your campaign has gone as a whole through this whole process?

Fernando Macias:

Well, I mean, based on the response in a very, extremely positive fashion. You know, the thing is, is that you can reach out and you can have discussions with hundreds of people and you can kind of get a sense of people responding to you. But in reality, there's thousands of people that are voting.

Jonny Coker:

Talking about speaking with voters. I mean, what issue do you feel like resonated most with those folks on the ground that you've spoken with?

Fernando Macias:

The issue of crime in the community, the issue of homelessness, the issue of the way the court system works, those are the kind of issues that, you know, the community was discussing. The amount of drug impact in the community, those kind of crime related issues is what they were wanting to discuss.

Jonny Coker:

And, Mr. Macias, if you end up winning this primary and you go on to win the election in November, what is going to be your top priority in the district attorney's office?

Fernando Macias:

It's not so much the top priority. The priority is to assess where you are as an office. What are the responsibilities that have to be assumed? You'll move very quickly because, again, you come into office the 1st of January of 2025, the timing requires you to focus on the legislative session and the funding for the office that would come into play the 1st of July of 2025.