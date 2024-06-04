Contested Primary Election results from Luna County

In Luna County, voters cast ballots in contested primary election races. With 18 precincts fully reporting, unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for New Mexico State Representative in District 32 have Linda Alvarez with 54 percent of the vote over Andrew Simon Hernandez III who took 46 percent of the vote Tuesday night. The winner faces incumbent Republican candidate Jennifer Jones in November's general election.

In the Republican primary for District 3 Luna County Commissioner, candidate Christie Ann Harvey took 53 percent of the vote over candidate Rosela Nanez who received 47 percent of the vote. In the Democratic primary race for District 3 Luna County Commissioner candidate Ariana Jaime Saludares took 61 percent of the vote over candidate William Johnson’s 39 percent. Six precincts were listed as fully reported in both of these primary races for county commissioner.