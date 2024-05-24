Gadsden High School on lockdown following shooting incident

Gadsden High School is currently on lockdown due to a shooting incident that occurred in front of the school earlier today, according to a press release from the school.

No students were on campus as the school year ended the day before, and no staff members were harmed. Law enforcement is on the scene and managing the situation, and the school is cooperating fully with their investigation. The school urges the community to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work effectively.

UPDATE AT 3:08PM: According to a press release from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:42 p.m. today (Friday), the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office received a call from a security guard at Gadsden High School and another witness about a male down in the roadway.

Units responding found an unresponsive adult male and along with Emergency Medical Services attempted lifesaving measurers, which failed. The victim died at the scene apparently from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses advised that two vehicles had entered the Gadsden High School parking lot earlier. An older male exited his car and a younger male exited his vehicle. The younger male had something in his hand and pointed it at the older male. Witnesses saw the victim fall to the ground. The younger male got back into what is described as a white pickup truck and left the area eastbound, on Highway 28.

This incident is not believed to involve school students or personnel. Early investigation suggests this may have been the result of a road rage type of interaction.

This is a developing story.

