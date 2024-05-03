The Bureau of Land Management and Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peak select artist-in-residence

Recently, the Bureau of Land Management and Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks announced their selection of Las Cruces artist Jane Peacock as this year’s artist-in-residence for the Monument. During the month of May, Peacock will travel throughout the 497,330-acre Monument, capturing images through her impressions on canvas as part of the tenth anniversary of the Monument designation. Jane Peacock spoke with KRWG’s Scott Brocato from her cabin in Dripping Springs about the Artist in Residency Program and what she’ll be doing.

1 of 3 — Spirits of the Larones.jpg "Spirits of the Larones" painting by Jane Peacock Jane Peacock 2 of 3 — White Sands 1.JPG "White Sands 1" painting by Jane Peacock Jane Peacock 3 of 3 — White Sands Dawn IV.jpg "White Sands Dawn IV" painting by Jane Peacock Jane Peacock