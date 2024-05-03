© 2024 KRWG
The Bureau of Land Management and Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peak select artist-in-residence

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published May 3, 2024 at 7:45 AM MDT
Jane Peacock, artist-in-residence for BLM and Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peak
William Wight, Bureau of Land Management
Jane Peacock, artist-in-residence for BLM and Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peak

Recently, the Bureau of Land Management and Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks announced their selection of Las Cruces artist Jane Peacock as this year’s artist-in-residence for the Monument. During the month of May, Peacock will travel throughout the 497,330-acre Monument, capturing images through her impressions on canvas as part of the tenth anniversary of the Monument designation. Jane Peacock spoke with KRWG’s Scott Brocato from her cabin in Dripping Springs about the Artist in Residency Program and what she’ll be doing.

"Spirits of the Larones" painting by Jane Peacock
1 of 3  — Spirits of the Larones.jpg
"Spirits of the Larones" painting by Jane Peacock
Jane Peacock
"White Sands 1" painting by Jane Peacock
2 of 3  — White Sands 1.JPG
"White Sands 1" painting by Jane Peacock
Jane Peacock
"White Sands Dawn IV" painting by Jane Peacock
3 of 3  — White Sands Dawn IV.jpg
"White Sands Dawn IV" painting by Jane Peacock
Jane Peacock

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
