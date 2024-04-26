NMDOT: Trail derailment closes I-40 in both directions near Arizona-New Mexico border

On Friday at 6:53 p.m., the New Mexico Department of Transportation reported that due to a freight train derailment in Arizona. NMDOT said that I-40 is closed in both directions near the Arizona-New Mexico Stateline. I-40 westbound is closed at milepost 89 in Grants.

NMDOT said that CMV's are advised to use NM 6 to access I-25 southbound if past Albuquerque. Traffic including commercial motor vehicles are highly recommended to use I-25 and I-10 into Arizona and at this time no oversized loads will be permitted.

The department said that heavy congestion should be expected on I-25, NM 26, and I-10.

This is a developing story.