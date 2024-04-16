© 2024 KRWG
Borderland Storytellers - Call for Studio Audience!

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published April 16, 2024 at 1:57 PM MDT

KRWG Public Media invites you to join us for a special “Borderland Storytellers” television taping that will highlight the personal stories and rich history of Stahmann Farms in southern New Mexico.

This hour-long television taping will take place on Friday, April 19th at 3 p.m. at the KRWG-TV studios in Milton Hall, Room 106 on the NMSU Campus in Las Cruces. This event is free and open to the public!

The studio audience will view a produced television segment featuring stories from those who were raised in this agricultural community. The program’s featured speaker is Dr. Blanca Araujo, a professor in the College of HEST at NMSU who lived at Stahmann Farms through most of her childhood and with a team of colleagues worked on an oral history project preserving the voices of those who lived and worked there. This program also features a panel discussion that includes others who once lived at Stahmann Farms. Audience members will also have an opportunity to ask the panel questions during the discussion to learn more about the history and legacy of Stahmann Farms.

For temporary parking passes visit: https://park.nmsu.edu/permits-placards/visitor.html

For Additional information:
E-mail: feedback@nmsu.edu
Phone: 575-646-2222

This taped program "Borderland Storytellers, Stahmann Farms: A Legacy" will air on television from KRWG Public Media at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd.
