Featured Photography from our Gardening Confidential Audience

We invite you to share your beautiful gardens with us! As part of our Gardening Confidential radio show, we want to feature the gardens and yards belonging to our listeners and audience members! This is a new project we hope to expand on.

Here are a few images we received for this Spring's KRWG Gardening Confidential.

Photography from Bonnie Tufts, Ricardo Solis, & Maggie the Dog:

Photography from Christopher Alexander of Las Cruces, NM:

Images from Karra Dickert of Las Cruces, NM:

Thank you to the few who submitted their wonderful photography! We hope to see more participation next time around.

Please submit your beautiful gardening images to amalone@nmsu.edu to be highlighted for our next Gardening Confidential in the fall.