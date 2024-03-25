NMSU's Provost Shoho announces retirement

New Mexico State University’s Provost Alan Shoho announced his retirement on Monday. In an email to the university community, Dr. Shoho said he would be retiring from the university at the end of the spring semester. However, he said his last day was Friday, March 22nd.

Dr. Shoho was named NMSU’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer in February of 2023.

In an email to the university on Monday, Interim NMSU President Jay Gogue thanked Provost Shoho for his service and named Lakshimi Reddi, Dean of NMSU's College of Engineering as interim provost.