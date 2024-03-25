© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NMSU's Provost Shoho announces retirement

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:07 PM MDT
Dr. Alan Shoho, NMSU Provost and Chief Academic Officer announced his retirement at the end of the spring semester with his final day already taking place on Friday, March 22nd, 2024.
Courtesy
Dr. Alan Shoho, NMSU Provost and Chief Academic Officer announced his retirement at the end of the spring semester with his final day already taking place on Friday, March 22nd, 2024.

New Mexico State University’s Provost Alan Shoho announced his retirement on Monday. In an email to the university community, Dr. Shoho said he would be retiring from the university at the end of the spring semester. However, he said his last day was Friday, March 22nd.

Dr. Shoho was named NMSU’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer in February of 2023.

In an email to the university on Monday, Interim NMSU President Jay Gogue thanked Provost Shoho for his service and named Lakshimi Reddi, Dean of NMSU's College of Engineering as interim provost.
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners