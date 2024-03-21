Ikani Taumoepeau selected as Las Cruces’s next City Manager

According to a release sent out by the City of Las Cruces, the City Council has made a tentative offer to Ikani Taumopeau to succeed Ifo Pili as City Manager.

The city said Taumoepeau began working as an Assistant City Manager in January of 2021. Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said he’s happy with the council’s decision after interviews with multiple talented candidates.

“I’m very happy for Ikani, I’m happy for the city. I think we’re not going to lose any momentum. We’re going to move forward in helping Las Cruces thrive and prosper,” he said.

In response to reports questioning whether internal conversations between the council and Ifo Pili violated New Mexico’s Open Meetings Act, Mayor Enriquez said there was no such unlawful activity.

“There was no rolling quorum that took place,” Enriquez said. “Ultimately it’s the mayor and council’s decision. We went internal as the first route to take, and we all had agreed in a closed session meeting that if this didn’t work out, then we would look to go outside.”

The city said in a news release that the Las Cruces City Council will vote on Taumopeau’s contract at its April 1 regular meeting.

