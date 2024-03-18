New Mexican Tribal communities to receive federal funds for broadband infrastructure

On Friday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of $10 million in funding for tribal communities in New Mexico that will go toward libraries and other public facilities to ensure access to high-speed internet. According to the Treasury, the money is being allocated to 7 different Tribal communities in Northern New Mexico, with the Pueblo of Santo Domingo slotted to receive just over $6.8 million of the $10 million allotment.

White House coordinator for the American Rescue Plan Gene Sperling said the money is meant for broadband infrastructure expansion in areas that may not be commercially viable.

“This really is designed to be at a point where a few years from now ... high-speed broadband that’s affordable is as universal as electricity. That is the goal,” he said. “This is an investment like no other. And we hope this is going to get us to the promised land [of] universal affordable broadband. But if not, we’re going to keep going forward, we’re going to keep trying.”

The U.S. Treasury's $10 million in new funding is in addition to $117 million already approved through the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fundfor broadband projects in the state. Sperling said that while it does take time for these infrastructure projects to develop, the federal funding has given leverage to NGOs and nonprofits working in underrepresented areas of New Mexico.

“There’s never been more funding, there’s never been more of an incentive to work together,” he said. “So I think we provided the ability for you to leverage and lobby at the local level, but also a national and state plan. So, I’m not saying it makes it easy, but you’ve never had the wind at your back like you do now.”

According to the Treasury Department, there has been over $9.2 billion invested in broadband and digital technology infrastructure throughout the country, which it says will help provide high-speed internet to underserved areas that need it most.