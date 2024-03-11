NMSU Board of Regents reject finalists for next president

In their regular meeting Monday afternoon, NMSU’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to launch a new search for the university’s next president and to hire a new interim president while that search is underway. In a memo from Board of Regents Chair Ammu Devasthali, she wrote that she didn’t believe “that any of the current finalists fully meet the needs of New Mexico State University at this critical juncture.” Devasthali added that the new search process “will be an open and transparent dialogue,” and that an update would be provided soon about the timeline for the search process and their plans for interim leadership.