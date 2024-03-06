Voters in El Paso cast ballots in the Texas primary election

Unofficial election results in the Democratic primary for District Attorney of the 34th Judicial District have James Montoya with 38 percent of the vote and Alma Trejo with over 35 percent of the vote. They will face each other in a runoff election in May. The winner will face current Republican District Attorney Bill Hicks in November who ran unopposed.

In the El Paso County Sheriff Democratic Primary, Oscar Ugarte takes a lead with over 43 percent of the vote over Robert ‘Bobby’ Flores who has nearly 24 percent of the vote and Ryan Urrutia who has over 23 percent. The top two will candidates will head to a runoff in May. Republican Minerva Torres Shelton was unopposed in the primary. Other candidates in this race were Michael Gonzales got 5 percent of the vote, and Raul Mendiola was able to get 3 percent.

In the Democratic Primary for El Paso County Commissioner in precinct 1, Jackie Butler took over 58 percent of the vote over Pete Faraone (Over 41 percent). Butler will face Republican Claudia Rodriguez in November.

In the Democratic Primary for El Paso County Commissioner precinct 3 Iliana Holguin took 77 percent of the vote to get reelected. Virginia Rodriguez was able to get nearly 23 percent. Holguin has no Republican challenger in November.

In the contested Democratic Primary for State Representative in District 77, Vincent ‘Vince’ Perez and Norma Chávez will face each other in a runoff election in May. Perez had nearly 38 percent of the vote with Chávez getting 32 percent. There is no Republican challenger in this race.

In the Republican primary for State Representative in District 74, Robert Garza took 64 percent of the vote over John Mcleon who had 35 percent. Garza will face Democratic candidate Eddie Morales, Jr. in the general election who was unopposed.



