Las Cruces High School student dies in crash

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces Public Schools on Monday confirmed the death of Las Cruces High School student Samantha Bursum. The 14-year-old was killed en route to a volleyball tournament in Midland, TX Friday according to a news release from the school district. District spokeswoman Kelly Jameson told KRWG Public Media the trip was not school-sponsored. Bursum also participated in marching band and student government. LCPS Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz said, "Our hearts are with the Bursum family and the Bulldawg community. Right now, we are focused on how to best support them in their grief. We are devastated by this loss, and send our love to Samantha’s family, including her older sister who was also one of our LCPS students.”

During spring break and the intersession, Ben Archer School Based Health Clinic offers counseling services to LCPS students and staff. To request to speak with a counselor, students, staff and families can call (575) 541-5941. For immediate support, please text 741741 or access the crisis text line directly through the LCPS STOPit app.

No additional details about the crash were provided by the district. KRWG Public Media has reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation for more information and will update this story when more details become available.