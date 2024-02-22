NMDOT: I-10 East closed at Vinton

The New Mexico Department of Transportation issued the following alert:

All I-10 eastbound lanes into Texas will be closed starting at 1 p.m. (February 22) due to road work. The closure will be in place at Vinton, traffic will have to use exit 2 as a detour. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and be cautious of personnel and equipment in the area. Please expect delays. The closure will be lifted at approximately 4 p.m.

Motorists may choose to exit I-10 earlier and take State Road 478 or HWY 28 to avoid the extreme backup that is expected to accumulate on Vinton Road. Those traveling past West El Paso may choose NM 404.

The Texas DOT reports the following closures associated with the I-10 widening project:

Monday, February 19, through Saturday, February 24 from 8am to 4pm:

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:



The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

North Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic at Enchanted Hills Drive.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

Vinton Avenue is closed to all traffic at South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Alternating nighttime lane closures are possible on eastbound and westbound I-10 between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

All closures are subject to change based upon weather and/or field conditions.