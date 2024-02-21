Veteran benefits seminar scheduled for Saturday in Lordsburg

KC Counts speaks with Sam Jones, outreach specialist with the Las Cruces Vet Center, about connecting veterans in southern New Mexico with benefits they've earned.

The benefits seminar will take place Saturday, February 24, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge #1813, Old Highway 70 in Lordsburg, NM. There will be presentations on the PACT ACT, suicide prevention, VA disability claims, and VA healthcare eligibility.

To help expedite and complete benefits claim reviews, Veterans are asked to bring the following documents (if available):

Medical records/medical evidence (e.g., doctor or hospital diagnosis documents)

Any documents that provide historical or military information needed for the disability being claimed

Discharge or separation papers (DD 214 or equivalent)

Dependent records (e.g., marriage certificate, death certificate, children birth certificates)

The Las Cruces Vet Center is located at 1120 Commerce Dr. Suite B. They can be reached by phone at 575-523-9826.