Veteran benefits seminar scheduled for Saturday in Lordsburg

KRWG | By KC Counts
Published February 21, 2024 at 3:20 PM MST

KC Counts speaks with Sam Jones, outreach specialist with the Las Cruces Vet Center, about connecting veterans in southern New Mexico with benefits they've earned.

The benefits seminar will take place Saturday, February 24, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge #1813, Old Highway 70 in Lordsburg, NM. There will be presentations on the PACT ACT, suicide prevention, VA disability claims, and VA healthcare eligibility.

To help expedite and complete benefits claim reviews, Veterans are asked to bring the following documents (if available):

  • Medical records/medical evidence (e.g., doctor or hospital diagnosis documents)
  • Any documents that provide historical or military information needed for the disability being claimed
  • Discharge or separation papers (DD 214 or equivalent)
  • Dependent records (e.g., marriage certificate, death certificate, children birth certificates)

The Las Cruces Vet Center is located at 1120 Commerce Dr. Suite B. They can be reached by phone at 575-523-9826.
KC Counts
KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. KC is up early with listeners for "Morning Edition" weekdays, "Performance Today" from 9-11, "Here and Now" from 12-2, and on Saturdays. You might also see her on KRWG-TV.
