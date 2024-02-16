Las Cruces community gathers to mourn fallen LCPD officer

On Friday night, Las Cruces Ciy Hall was bathed in blue light, commemorating the life and service of Officer Jonah Hernandez who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, February 11.

Members of the Las Cruces community and surrounding areas gathered at Albert Johnson Park near Las Cruces City Hall. The park was filled with hundreds of individuals, including Officer Hernandez’s family, first responders, and residents of the surrounding area.

Courtney Hill / KRWG Las Cruces City Hall radiates blue light in honor of Officer Jonah Hernandez.

Some of the speakers at the vigil included Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez, LCPD Chief Jeremy Story, and Hernandez’s peers and his family members.

Hernandez’s wife, Yesenia Lopez, said she was grateful of the support shown by the community.

“[Jonah] had a heart of gold. And I’m sure everyone knows that,” Lopez said. “I just appreciate the support that we’ve received, not just me and my kids, but his family as well.”

Jonny Coker / KRWG Yesenia Lopez and her son address the crowd at Albert Johnson Park.

Jonah Hernandez’s partner and friend, Officer Carlos Hernandez, said Jonah served as a role model for many in the department.

“When I had my son last year, he helped me out. He taught me to be a father, and he taught me to be a good friend. Jonah was always there for my family.”

While addressing the crowd, Chief Jeremy Story reiterated his gratitude for residents of the city.

“To my brothers and sisters in blue, we are broken but not defeated. This pain we all feel will never go away. But it will fade. And time will allow some of those tears to become smiles as we remember the good times we had with Jonah,” he said. “To my fellow Las Crucens, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support.”

Officer Jonah Hernandez passed away at Mountain View Regional Medical Center on February 11, after what Chief Story called an unprovoked attack.

Courtney Hill / KRWG Memorials cover Officer Jonah Hernandez's squad car.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Officer Hernandez had been serving in the department since June of 2022, and is the first Officer in LCPD’s history to be killed in the line of duty. The department said that funeral services will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 21 at Abundant Church in El Paso.