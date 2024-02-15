Candlelight Vigil, Funeral Services set for Fallen Officer Jonah Hernandez

The City of Las Cruces announced that a candlelight vigil in Las Cruces and funeral services in El Paso are planned for fallen Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez. The public is invited to attend both events and respectfully pay honor to Officer Hernandez. Plans are in the works to livestream the candlelight vigil and funeral services. Livestream details will be posted to the Las Cruces Police Department’s Facebook page.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Albert Johnson Park, 896 N. Main St., in downtown Las Cruces. Officer Hernandez’s wife and family are expected to be in attendance.

No seats will be available for the public during the candlelight vigil. Parking for the candlelight vigil is available at:

Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for handicapped and special needs.

Las Cruces City Hall parking garage with access from north Campo Street.

Public parking spaces surrounding Downtown Las Cruces.

Third Judicial District Courthouse, 201 W. Picacho Ave.

Funeral services for Jonah Hernandez will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Abundant Church, 1000 Valley Crest Drive, El Paso, Texas. Following funeral services, police will lead the procession to Jonah Hernandez’s final resting place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragosa Road, El Paso, Texas. Route details will be announced when they are completed.

Mourners in Las Cruces and El Paso can show their support for Officer Hernandez and his family by displaying a blue porchlight each evening through Feb. 21.

AP / City of Las Cruces, New Mexico In this photo provided by the City of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Officer Jonah Hernandez signs his oath after graduating from the Las Cruces Police Department’s academy, in June 2022. Hernandez, 35, suffered a fatal stab wound on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, when responding to a call about a man who was trespassing on private property. The trespasser was shot and killed by a passerby who watched the attack on the officer. Officials say it was the first on-duty death among officers in the 96-year-old history of the Las Cruces Police Department. (City of Las Cruces, New Mexico via AP)

Hernandez, 35, was killed Sunday, Feb. 11, in the line of duty. He served as a Patrol officer with Las Cruces police since June 2022.