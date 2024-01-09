© 2024 KRWG
Planning meetings for the Butterfield Overland Trail to be held this week

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published January 9, 2024 at 5:56 AM MST
Pinery Station at the crest of Guadalupe Pass.
National Park Service
The Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail (NHT)was added to the National Trails System on January 5, 2023. The planning process for the historic trail is getting underway this week. Anthony Moreno talked with Jill Jensen, Lead Planner with the National Park Service to learn more about the trail and upcoming meetings.

Upcoming meetings with be held on January 10th at the Jeff Davis County Courthouse in Fort Davis, Texas from 11 to 1. More meetings are planned for January 11th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in El Paso at The Pavilion at Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta Drive. Another meeting will be held the same day (January 11th) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mesilla Community Center at 2231 Avenida de Mesilla.
